QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 376,717 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mohit Singh sold 1,015 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,822.50.

NYSE QS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.