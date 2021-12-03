QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.