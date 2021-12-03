QuickSwap Hits Market Cap of $104.00 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $317.93 or 0.00589801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $104.00 million and $20.32 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.