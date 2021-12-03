Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 3,744 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $318.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

