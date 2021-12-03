Rachel Prishkolnik Sells 3,744 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $318.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.