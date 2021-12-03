Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $56.37 million and approximately $438,837.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.92 or 0.07848976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.69 or 0.99884580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.