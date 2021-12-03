Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Rand Capital stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

