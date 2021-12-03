Horizon Bancorp’s (HBNC) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

HBNC stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $861.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

