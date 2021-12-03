Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 253 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.55 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

