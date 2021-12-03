Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

