Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $248.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

