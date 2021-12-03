Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 583 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.55%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

