RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $190.82

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.82, but opened at $204.74. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 107 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.