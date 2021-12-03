RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up to $190.82

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.82, but opened at $204.74. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $200.69, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

