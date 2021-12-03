Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. Reading International shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 78,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 13.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Reading International by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

