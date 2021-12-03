Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 287.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Realogy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Realogy by 44.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after buying an additional 279,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 341,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 7,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.57. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realogy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

