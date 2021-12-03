Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zendesk (ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

11/16/2021 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Zendesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. 3,581,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

