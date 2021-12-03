Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN):

11/30/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/29/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/24/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/16/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

11/12/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Get Bowman Consulting Group Ltd alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.