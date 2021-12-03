Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,009.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

