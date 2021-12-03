Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $17.98. 15,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 658,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

