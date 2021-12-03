Redd 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,003.74 or 0.98579313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.21 or 0.00665741 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

