RedFOX Labs [old] Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

