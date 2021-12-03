Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,717 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.94% of Coherus BioSciences worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

