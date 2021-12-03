Redwood Investments LLC Has $15.72 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,831 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.