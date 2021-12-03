Redwood Investments LLC Sells 525 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.54.

Shares of BNTX opened at $333.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.47. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

