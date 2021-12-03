Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

