Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.