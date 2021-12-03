Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

