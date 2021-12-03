Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.51 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

