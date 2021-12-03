Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

