Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 103.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

CELH stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

