Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $630,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.