Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Renault Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.