renDOGE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,835.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $579,671.21 and approximately $22,835.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00092223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.94 or 0.07847503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,074.12 or 1.00023269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

