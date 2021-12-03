Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a current ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

