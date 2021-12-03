Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NetApp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

