Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anhui Conch Cement in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.63.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

