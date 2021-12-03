Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

