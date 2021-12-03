Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nerdwallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

