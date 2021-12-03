Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) COO Dylan Kelly Sells 26,189 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dylan Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Dylan Kelly sold 977 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $2,295.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,071,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,399. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

