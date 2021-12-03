Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.