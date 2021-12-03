Retail Opportunity Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,012 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,104% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

