Reviewing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 1,245.52% -63.29% -39.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $3.21 million 23.17 -$45.06 million N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isos Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Isos Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

