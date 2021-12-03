Reviewing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -10.29% -11.28% -7.55% SemiLEDs -60.21% -169.84% -19.14%

This table compares LightPath Technologies and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.33 -$3.18 million ($0.15) -12.67 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 5.47 -$2.85 million ($0.67) -8.70

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 85.96%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats SemiLEDs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

