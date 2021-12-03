Reviewing Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Net Element and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 211.03%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.00 -$5.94 million ($0.73) N/A Akerna $12.57 million 5.21 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.69

Net Element has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Net Element, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96%

Risk and Volatility

Net Element has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Net Element beats Akerna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

