REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $96.70. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $644.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.