REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $96.70. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.
The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a market cap of $644.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.