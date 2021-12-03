RFG Advisory LLC Buys 469 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

