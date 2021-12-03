RFG Advisory LLC Buys 524 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 692,009 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

