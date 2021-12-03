RFG Advisory LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

