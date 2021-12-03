RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

EDV opened at $145.96 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $160.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

