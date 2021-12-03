RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

