RFG Advisory LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.